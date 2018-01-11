Semi truck driver arrested in Bullitt County after meth and marijuana found in truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi truck driver was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say he was caught driving while under the influence of marijuana.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred along I-65 in Bullitt County, just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police say troopers stopped a semi truck driven by 44-year-old Kenneth Marberry of Flippin, Arkansas, for a random safety inspection. Marberry allegedly told officers that his electronic driver's log book was malfunctioning, and as a result, he was unable to provide his driving records.

During the conversation, police say Marberry displayed body language that made him appear "nervous, with his hands shaking." A trooper also wrote that, "I could see his carotid artery in his neck."

Marberry allegedly refused to grant permission for officers to search his truck, so a Kentucky State Police K-9 and its handler were called. Police say the K-9 immediately indicated the possibility of drugs near the passenger-side door. According to the arrest report, officers found a small container of marijuana and a marijuana pipe in Marberry's pants pocket.

Police say they also found two methamphetamine pipes, along with methamphetamine residue and digital scales, inside the truck.

Marberry allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and methamphetamine a couple of days earlier.

He was arrested at the scene. Police say he had trouble keeping his balance during sobriety tests at the Bullitt County Detention Center. When asked to submit to a blood test, Marberry refused, "saying it was against his religion," according to the arrest report.

Marberry is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a commercial motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

