US Olympic Committee taking part in convention in downtown Louisville this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Olympic Committee is scheduled to visit Louisville later this year as part of a 4-day convention at the newly renovated convention center downtown. 

The event is called the TEAMS Conference and Expo. It's the largest annual gathering for sports event organizers. The last time it was held in Louisville was in 2007. 

The U.S. Olympic Committee will join the event this year for the first time. 

Karl Schmitt Jr. with the Louisville Sports Commission says the visit will give Louisville another chance to "showcase our community, to reinforce our commitment to the Olympic movement and to further our position as a host destination for sporting events at the highest level, is just an amazing day for sports in Louisville."

The convention is set to start Oct. 1 and continue through Oct. 4. 

