Man hired to be University of Louisville's CFO declines the job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man hired last fall to be the University of Louisville's chief financial officer will not take the position after all, U of L interim President Greg Postel told a board of trustees committee on Thursday.

Jonathan Pruitt, who was scheduled to start at U of L on Tuesday, informed the university that he decided not to take the job because of "family" reasons, Postel said, without elaborating.

Pruitt was senior vice president for finance and budget and chief financial officer at the University of North Carolina System.

He could not be reached immediately for comment. He left the UNC System on Dec. 31, according to a person at his former office.

Pruitt's hiring, announced Nov. 3, was the result of "an extensive national search" led by a private firm, the university said at the time.

The reversal is a setback for U of L, which has been dealing with a dearth of permanent leaders since former President James Ramsey was pressured to resign in July 2016 after 14 years on the job.

Postel said the university will manage without Pruitt and cited the hiring of two lower-ranking financial officials as a mitigating factor. Susan Howarth, the university's budget director, will continue as interim CFO.

"This news obviously is disappointing," Postel said in an email to employees on Thursday. "We will reignite the search for a permanent CFO immediately. We had a very strong pool of candidates, and I anticipate an equally strong pool as we start the new search."

