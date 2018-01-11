City of Bardstown, former police chief McKenzie Mattingly accused of causing suicidal man's death

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.More >>
Federal investigators are working a case that involves several Asian buffet-style restaurants.More >>
Data shows a front could be moving into the Louisville area Friday, and WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the weather team have been monitoring computer models closely.More >>
Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.More >>
The city says the truck belongs to Red Ball Recycling in Clarksville.More >>
In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, “We’re not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive.”More >>
Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders say the time to act is now.More >>
In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, “We’re not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive.”More >>
Four Kentuckians, including animal activists in Louisville and Lexington, claim Kentucky failed to monitor about $3 million in grants provided by the state for training and renovation and construction of shelters, according to the lawsuit, filed Jan. 3 in Franklin Circuit Court.More >>
John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radioMore >>
As part of the settlement, Officer Ryan Scanlan agreed to retire from the police department, and LMPD did not admit wrongdoing in the “compromise of a doubtful and disputed claim,” according to the agreement, finalized on Wednesday.More >>
"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.More >>
The suit was filed the same day that Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled that it is a conflict of interest for Metro Council President Yates to represent a plaintiff in a case before her.More >>
An attorney for Monnik, Kevin Monsour, will ask Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Audra Eckerle to dismiss the subpoena and issue a protective order prohibiting Horne and Landan from attempting to obtain “overly broad” information about the alleged victim and her employer.More >>
After multiple contentious hearing between County Attorney Michael O’Connell and Yates, Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled Tuesday that Yates “cannon simply abstain from acting as a Metro Councilperson on a matter of this magnitude.”More >>
