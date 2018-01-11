2 Indiana lawmakers pushing for law to change state's age of con - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 Indiana lawmakers pushing for law to change state's age of consent

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Hoosier lawmakers are pushing to raise the age of consent in Indiana.

Currently in Indiana, anyone over the age of 16 can consent to a sexual encounter, although it is illegal for anyone in a position of power to have sex with someone under the age of 18. 

Now two lawmakers have introduced bills to raise the overall age of consent to 18.

Members of organizations like the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault say the bills have good intentions, but aren't fixing the bigger issue -- which is how the state defines consent.

