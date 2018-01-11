Snow Fox day care, pre-school and business closings and delays f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Snow Fox day care, pre-school and business closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With some winter weather expected Friday in Louisville and southern Indiana, some businesses, pre-schools and day cares are on a delay or are opting to close. Here is the alphabetical list we have for Friday, Jan. 12.

DAY CARES AND PRE-SCHOOLS: 

Kentucky

  • Memorial Angel's Child Care in Elizabethtown -- Closed Friday
  • Unique Beginnings Child Enrichment Center in Shively -- Closing at noon Friday
  • All Amazing Childcare Learning Centers (all three locations in Louisville) -- Closed Friday

Indiana 

  • St. John's Day Care in Lanesville -- Closed Friday

BUSINESSES:

Kentucky 

  • Kentuckiana Hypnosis -- Closed Friday and Saturday (call 502-645-1500 to reschedule)

Indiana 

  • Corydon Animal Hospital -- Closed Friday
  • Glass Gypsy Art Studio in New Albany -- Classes canceled Friday
  • St. Marks United Church of Christ clothes closet & soup kitchen in New Albany -- Closed Saturday
  • Teen Scholarship Breakfast at Jeffersonville High School -- Canceled Saturday morning and rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20

If you have a closing that you're like to report, call the newsroom at 502-585-0807.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

