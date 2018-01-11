Walmart raises minimum wage by $1, expected to pay one-time bonuses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new Republican tax law is helping put more money in Walmart workers' pockets.

The world's largest retailer is raising its minimum wage by $1, up to $11 per hour.

Walmart will also pay one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 to hourly workers. The increases take effect next month.

