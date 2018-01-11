Louisville center opens its doors to provide safe-haven for huma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville center opens its doors to provide safe-haven for human trafficking victims

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new center has opened its doors in Louisville to help victims of what community leaders call a massive problem.

Free2Hope is a drop-in center for victims of human trafficking.

Attorney General Andy Beshear has made fighting the problem a priority of his office. He was at the center for today's ribbon cutting, which takes place during National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The center on Barrett Avenue offers basic food and shelter needs and other resources designed to help victims break free.

"We want to make sure they have a chance to decide what they want to do," said Amy Leenerts, the founder of the center. "These victims have had their choices taken away for so long. To give them that choice really helps them become a whole person again."

Right now the center is open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but plans to expand those hours.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.