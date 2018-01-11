Ky. Derby Festival announces 2018 Pegasus Parade theme - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. Derby Festival announces 2018 Pegasus Parade theme

Posted: Updated:

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is using a modern hashtag to honor the past for this year's Republic Bank Pegasus Parade. 

The 2018 theme is "#ThrowbackThursday," so fans and participants can remember some of their favorite themes of the past. 

In a release, KDF President and CEO said, "This year’s theme was inspired by all the energy and creativity that’s gone into the production of our parade since it started.'

He adds that "We’re inviting participants to pick their favorite parade themes when they decorate their units. Then, Broadway will become a trip down memory lane in May."

The Festival is currently looking for participants in the following categories: Equestrian, Specialty Unit, Marching Band, Inflatable and Float. Applications can be downloaded at KDF.org.

The parade theme will also be part of costumes, floats and even music selections for the marching bands. 

The Pegasus Parade - the Derby Festival’s founding event - is one of nearly 70 events produced by the Kentucky Derby Festival in the spring and provides an estimated economic impact of more than $22 million. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.