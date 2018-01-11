1 woman killed in double shooting in east Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 woman killed in double shooting in east Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed in east Louisville.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a woman in her 20s was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man, also in his 20s, was found with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Smiley added that officers don't believe the two victims shot each other, and they are searching for suspects.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in the shooting, you're asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.