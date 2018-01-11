1 woman killed in double shooting in east Louisville

Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders say the time to act is now.

Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders say the time to act is now.

In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, “We’re not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive.”

In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, “We’re not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive.”

The city says the truck belongs to Red Ball Recycling in Clarksville.

The city says the truck belongs to Red Ball Recycling in Clarksville.

Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.

Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.

Maryland man accused of driving 600 miles to Elizabethtown to have sex with 13-year-old

Maryland man accused of driving 600 miles to Elizabethtown to have sex with 13-year-old

Data shows a front could be moving into the Louisville area Friday, and WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the weather team have been monitoring computer models closely.

Data shows a front could be moving into the Louisville area Friday, and WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the weather team have been monitoring computer models closely.

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed in east Louisville.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a woman in her 20s was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man, also in his 20s, was found with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Smiley added that officers don't believe the two victims shot each other, and they are searching for suspects.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in the shooting, you're asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.