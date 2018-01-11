David James elected as next president of Louisville Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council elected David James to serve as its next president at Thursday night's meeting.

James replaces former president David Yates, who did not seek re-election for the role. James thanked all 24 council members in attendance for voting for him.

"I'm a humble man, and I ask each of you to help shepherd me through this process, and together we can really help our city go forward," he said.

In 2018, James said hopes to double down on efforts to increase public safety after another violent year as well as work on drug prevention, poverty and homelessness.

He also hopes to find a solution to the city's overcrowded jail and aging police headquarters.

Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement Thursday evening congratulating James:

I want to congratulate President James on his selection, and I look forward to working with him to keep our city's momentum going in 2018. I also congratulate Democratic caucus chair Cheri Bryant Hamilton and Republican caucus chair Angela Leet on their new leadership roles.

And I want to thank outgoing President Yates for his leadership over the past year, helping our city approve a strong budget and major projects such as the Butchertown soccer stadium district.