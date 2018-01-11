CRAWFORD | 19 and Oh, my! Louisville slams No. 2 Notre Dame 100-67

The University of Louisville basketball turned in a complete game, and it was complete domination of the nation's No. 2 team, a 100-67 victory over Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
The University of Louisville basketball turned in a complete game, and it was complete domination of the nation's No. 2 team, a 100-67 victory over Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Louisville got its first big win of the season, upsetting No. 23 Florida State and ending the Seminoles 28-game home-court winning streak.More >>
Louisville got its first big win of the season, upsetting No. 23 Florida State and ending the Seminoles 28-game home-court winning streak.More >>
The No. 3-ranked University of Louisville women's basketball team sprinted to an early 20-point lead then cruised past Virginia Tech in an ACC warm-up for Thursday's big visit from No. 2 ranked Notre Dame.More >>
The No. 3-ranked University of Louisville women's basketball team sprinted to an early 20-point lead then cruised past Virginia Tech in an ACC warm-up for Thursday's big visit from No. 2 ranked Notre Dame.More >>
Eric Crawford shares a short video appreciation of Lamar Jackson on the day he declared for the NFL Draft.More >>
Eric Crawford shares a short video appreciation of Lamar Jackson on the day he declared for the NFL Draft.More >>
It wasn't pretty, Louisville coach Jeff Walz said, but his No. 3-ranked Cardinals beat No. 17 Duke 66-60 Thursday night to improve to 17-0, and break a school record for consecutive wins.More >>
It wasn't pretty, Louisville coach Jeff Walz said, but his No. 3-ranked Cardinals beat No. 17 Duke 66-60 Thursday night to improve to 17-0, and break a school record for consecutive wins.More >>
Louisville held on late for a 66-60 victory over No. 17 Duke for its school-record 17th straight victory.More >>
Louisville held on late for a 66-60 victory over No. 17 Duke for its school-record 17th straight victory.More >>
The University of Louisville has put together some dominant stretches in games this season. When No. 17-ranked Duke visits on Thursday, they'll try to sustain it for four quarters.More >>
The University of Louisville has put together some dominant stretches in games this season. When No. 17-ranked Duke visits on Thursday, they'll try to sustain it for four quarters.More >>
Louisville basketball players said they responded to their loss at Kentucky with resolve. They beat Pittsburgh 77-51 on Tuesday night in the first game since the blowout loss in Lexington.More >>
Louisville basketball players said they responded to their loss at Kentucky with resolve. They beat Pittsburgh 77-51 on Tuesday night in the first game since the blowout loss in Lexington.More >>