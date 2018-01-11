Kentucky and Indiana plow truck drivers preparing for long shift - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky and Indiana plow truck drivers preparing for long shifts dealing with winter storm

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plow crews are keeping a close eye on the forecast as they prepare for Friday’s winter storm.

Workers are expecting rain, freezing rain and then snow, but road crews cannot treat the roads ahead of time, because the rain would wash away anything that is put on the pavement.

INDOT in southern Indiana will have 16 trucks in Sellersburg and 17 trucks in Corydon on standby starting at 7 a.m. Friday.

KYTC is also preparing for a long day clearing the roads. Workers there have about 34,000 tons of salt available, plenty for what is expected.

Harry Maginity, a spokesperson for INDOT, said crews are preparing to work 12-hour shifts, and there are some things you can do to keep everyone safe.

"Give our plow trucks plenty of room to operate," Maginity said. "I've always said if you feel that you're getting hit with salt on your windshield, you’re traveling way too close."

KYTC spokesperson Andrea Clifford is asking for drivers to be patient as they clear the roads.

"Don't expect that roads are gonna be cleared right away," she said. "Have some expectation that there will be slick conditions."

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.