Kentucky and Indiana plow truck drivers preparing for long shifts dealing with winter storm

The city says the truck belongs to Red Ball Recycling in Clarksville.

The University of Louisville basketball turned in a complete game, and it was complete domination of the nation's No. 2 team, a 100-67 victory over Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center.

Asia Durr scores two of her game-high 36 points. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | 19 and Oh, my! Louisville slams No. 2 Notre Dame 100-67

Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.

Maryland man accused of driving 600 miles to Elizabethtown to have sex with 13-year-old

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, “We’re not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive.”

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plow crews are keeping a close eye on the forecast as they prepare for Friday’s winter storm.

Workers are expecting rain, freezing rain and then snow, but road crews cannot treat the roads ahead of time, because the rain would wash away anything that is put on the pavement.

INDOT in southern Indiana will have 16 trucks in Sellersburg and 17 trucks in Corydon on standby starting at 7 a.m. Friday.

KYTC is also preparing for a long day clearing the roads. Workers there have about 34,000 tons of salt available, plenty for what is expected.

Harry Maginity, a spokesperson for INDOT, said crews are preparing to work 12-hour shifts, and there are some things you can do to keep everyone safe.

"Give our plow trucks plenty of room to operate," Maginity said. "I've always said if you feel that you're getting hit with salt on your windshield, you’re traveling way too close."

KYTC spokesperson Andrea Clifford is asking for drivers to be patient as they clear the roads.

"Don't expect that roads are gonna be cleared right away," she said. "Have some expectation that there will be slick conditions."

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.