Utility companies preparing to dispatch crews across Kentuckiana when winter weather hits

The city says the truck belongs to Red Ball Recycling in Clarksville.

The city says the truck belongs to Red Ball Recycling in Clarksville.

The University of Louisville basketball turned in a complete game, and it was complete domination of the nation's No. 2 team, a 100-67 victory over Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center.

The University of Louisville basketball turned in a complete game, and it was complete domination of the nation's No. 2 team, a 100-67 victory over Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center.

Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.

Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.

Maryland man accused of driving 600 miles to Elizabethtown to have sex with 13-year-old

Maryland man accused of driving 600 miles to Elizabethtown to have sex with 13-year-old

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, “We’re not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive.”

In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, “We’re not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive.”

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The combination of ice and snow expected Friday and Saturday has power companies across the region on high alert.

Duke Energy of Indiana said Thursday its line crews, call center representatives, damage assessors and others have all been told to be ready. The company has its own meteorologists keeping it up to date on where the worst of the storm is expected to hit.

"Anytime you have ice predicted, it is a utility's worst enemy," said Angeline Protogere with Duke. "It can cause significant damage, and it can cause lengthy power outages. That said, we are preparing, and we want out customers to also be prepared."

Protogere said it's a good idea to make sure you have batteries, bottled water, non-perishable food and medications on hand whenever bad weather is expected.

LG&E said it's also keeping a close eye on the weather and will move crews to where the storm is causing the most trouble.

"As the weather event moves through our service territories, we can shift our resources and crews accordingly, depending on where the weather event hits," said Liz Pratt with LG&E.

Officials with both comp advise customers to stay away from downed lines, and assume they're live.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

