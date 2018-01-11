Utility companies preparing to dispatch crews across Kentuckiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Utility companies preparing to dispatch crews across Kentuckiana when winter weather hits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The combination of ice and snow expected Friday and Saturday has power companies across the region on high alert.

Duke Energy of Indiana said Thursday its line crews, call center representatives, damage assessors and others have all been told to be ready. The company has its own meteorologists keeping it up to date on where the worst of the storm is expected to hit.

"Anytime you have ice predicted, it is a utility's worst enemy," said Angeline Protogere with Duke. "It can cause significant damage, and it can cause lengthy power outages. That said, we are preparing, and we want out customers to also be prepared."

Protogere said it's a good idea to make sure you have batteries, bottled water, non-perishable food and medications on hand whenever bad weather is expected.

LG&E said it's also keeping a close eye on the weather and will move crews to where the storm is causing the most trouble.

"As the weather event moves through our service territories, we can shift our resources and crews accordingly, depending on where the weather event hits," said Liz Pratt with LG&E. 

Officials with both comp advise customers to stay away from downed lines, and assume they're live.

