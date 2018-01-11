ISP warns drivers to stay patient and aware on the roads with ice and snow expected Friday

The city says the truck belongs to Red Ball Recycling in Clarksville.

The University of Louisville basketball turned in a complete game, and it was complete domination of the nation's No. 2 team, a 100-67 victory over Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center.

Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.

Maryland man accused of driving 600 miles to Elizabethtown to have sex with 13-year-old

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, “We’re not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive.”

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic was moving at a pretty good clip on Indiana 265 Thursday, but Indiana State Police Trooper Greg Pate expects that to come to a screeching halt when Friday's storm hits the area.

Anytime Pate hears about the possibility of snow or ice, he can't help but think about scenes like March 5, 2015, when thousands were stranded on I-65 in Hardin County for days. The same system that shut I-65 down near Sellersburg after several semi-trucks slid off the road.

"It got real congested with the slide-offs there and got everybody blocked in, and no one can go anywhere," Pate said. "I think they called it Snowmageddon."

While Friday's system isn't expected to be as bad, ISP is getting ahead of the storm.

"The biggest mistake is probably people's speed," Pate said. "They don't expect it to be like it is. There's slick spots that you can't see."

Regardless of the posted speed limit, authorities warn drivers should slow down considerably and not follow too close.

"Normal everyday driving is three to four car lengths behind the person in front of you," Pate said. "So you at least want to double that."

And if you do hit a patch of ice or start to slide, try not to panic.

"Let your foot off of the gas, and try to keep your wheel as straight as you can, and let the vehicle slowly come to a stop," Pate said. "You can tap your brakes lightly if you feel you start to skid just let off."

