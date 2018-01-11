Employee shot during attempted robbery in west Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Employee shot during attempted robbery in west Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a west Louisville market was rushed to University Hospital after being shot in a robbery Thursday night.

LMPD said three men walked into the store at 22nd and Kentucky Streets just after 6:30 p.m. and tried to rob it. The employee was shot during the robbery, and he is expected to be OK.

It's not clear if there were customers inside the store at the time or if any cash was taken. Officers haven't made any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

