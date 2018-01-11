Employee shot during attempted robbery in west Louisville

The city says the truck belongs to Red Ball Recycling in Clarksville.

The University of Louisville basketball turned in a complete game, and it was complete domination of the nation's No. 2 team, a 100-67 victory over Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center.

Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.

Maryland man accused of driving 600 miles to Elizabethtown to have sex with 13-year-old

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, “We’re not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive.”

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a west Louisville market was rushed to University Hospital after being shot in a robbery Thursday night.

LMPD said three men walked into the store at 22nd and Kentucky Streets just after 6:30 p.m. and tried to rob it. The employee was shot during the robbery, and he is expected to be OK.

It's not clear if there were customers inside the store at the time or if any cash was taken. Officers haven't made any arrests in the case.

