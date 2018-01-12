1 dead, 1 hurt following crash in southwest Jefferson County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 dead, 1 hurt following crash in southwest Jefferson County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash in southwest Jefferson County.

The crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning on the Greenbelt Highway near Lower River Road. That's near the Gene Snyder Freeway and Dixie Highway.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and turned over.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.  

That person died at the scene.

A passenger in the car was hurt but had non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.