UPDATE: Authorities identify woman killed in crash in southwest Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a crash in southwest Jefferson County Friday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that victim has been identified as 20-year-old Bri'an Perry. Her official cause of death is listed as "blunt force head injury sustained in a motor vehicle collision."

The crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning on the Greenbelt Highway near Lower River Road. 

Police say Perry, the driver of the vehicle, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and turned over. Perry wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car was hurt but had non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known.

