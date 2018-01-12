Radcliff foster parent accused of killing 4-year-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff, Kentucky, man has been arrested several months after police say a 4-year-old boy was murdered.

Radcliff Police are being tight-lipped about the case, which they say is still an ongoing investigation.

According to an arrest warrant, police were called to Norton Children's Hospital last year, on the afternoon of May 8, 2017, on a report of possible child abuse, after a 4-year-old boy was brought to the hospital.

The boy was not conscious and not breathing. Two days later, on May 10, just after 8 a.m., he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed the following day.

On Dec. 28, the final results of the autopsy were received and the cause of death was officially attributed to an "inflicted closed head injury."

Police say the boy had lived at a home in the 300 block of Black Ravens Court, off South Wilson Road, in Radcliff, Kentucky. According to the arrest warrant, the boy lived with his foster parent, 33-year-old Billy Embry.

Embry, who was the only adult in the home with the boy when he was injured, had originally told investigators the boy received the injury during a fall, according to the arrest report. That did not match up with the findings of the autopsy.

A warrant was issued for Embry's arrest on Thursday, Jan. 11. Radcliff Police took him into custody late Thursday night.

Embry is charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Radcliff Police say they are still investigating and will not comment further about the case.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.