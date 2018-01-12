Snow Fox church and business closings and delays for Saturday, J - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Snow Fox church and business closings and delays for Saturday, Jan. 13

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- With some winter weather in Louisville and southern Indiana, some churches and on a delay or are opting to close.  Here is the alphabetical list we have for Saturday, Jan. 13.

Please email your update to news@wdrb.com or call the newsroom at 502-585-0807. 

CHURCHES:

Kentucky 

Louisville Helpers of God's Precious Infants -- No 7 a.m. Mass

New Covenant Baptist Church -- All Saturday activities canceled

Shelbyville First Baptist Church -- Upward Basketball canceled for Saturday

Indiana 

DAY CARES AND PRE-SCHOOLS: 

Kentucky

Indiana 

BUSINESSES
 

Kentucky 

  • Bullitt Lodge 155 F & A M -- Saturday events postponed to Monday, Jan. 15
  • Kentuckiana Hypnosis -- Closed Saturday (call 502-645-1500 to reschedule)
  • Kentucky Driving School -- Defensive driving class postponed until, Saturday, Jan. 20
  • Kentucky Gymnastics Academy -- All Saturday recreational classes cancelled; Team practice TBD
  • St. Marks United Church of Christ clothes closet & soup kitchen in New Albany -- Closed Saturday
  • Ten Pin Lanes -- Saturday youth league canceled for Jan. 13
  • The Poop Squad, Inc. -- Service postponed Saturday
  • Victory Baptist Church in French Lick -- Church active shooter training canceled Saturday, rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20
  • Woodford Reserve Distillery Visitor Center -- Delayed opening of 11 a.m. on Saturday
  • American National University - Closed Saturday 
  • Manhattan on Broadway Event Venue -- Closed through Sunday

Indiana 

  • Teen Scholarship Breakfast at Jeffersonville High School - Canceled Saturday morning and rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20

