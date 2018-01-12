Snow Fox church and business closings and delays for Saturday, Jan. 13

-
Friday, January 12 2018 9:30 PM EST2018-01-13 02:30:55 GMT
Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.More >>
Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.More >>
Friday, January 12 2018 1:13 PM EST2018-01-12 18:13:35 GMT
Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."More >>
Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."More >>
Friday, January 12 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-01-12 23:33:23 GMT
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found shot and killed Thursday afternoon in an east Louisville home.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found shot and killed Thursday afternoon in an east Louisville home.More >>
Friday, January 12 2018 1:19 PM EST2018-01-12 18:19:21 GMT
It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.More >>
It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.More >>
Thursday, January 11 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-01-11 17:03:42 GMT
Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.More >>
Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.More >>
Friday, January 12 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-01-13 03:50:58 GMT
The additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather. More >>
The additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather. More >>
Thursday, May 22 2014 8:24 PM EDT2014-05-23 00:24:48 GMT
According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."More >> According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."More >>
Friday, January 12 2018 10:27 PM EST2018-01-13 03:27:59 GMT
Several inches of snow fell throughout Louisville on Friday, and Metro Public Works crews were out treating the roads through it all. More >>
Several inches of snow fell throughout Louisville on Friday, and Metro Public Works crews were out treating the roads through it all. More >>
Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- With some winter weather in Louisville and southern Indiana, some churches and on a delay or are opting to close. Here is the alphabetical list we have for Saturday, Jan. 13.
Please email your update to news@wdrb.com or call the newsroom at 502-585-0807.
CHURCHES:
Kentucky
Louisville Helpers of God's Precious Infants -- No 7 a.m. Mass
New Covenant Baptist Church -- All Saturday activities canceled
Shelbyville First Baptist Church -- Upward Basketball canceled for Saturday
Indiana
DAY CARES AND PRE-SCHOOLS:
Kentucky
Indiana
BUSINESSES
Kentucky
- Bullitt Lodge 155 F & A M -- Saturday events postponed to Monday, Jan. 15
- Kentuckiana Hypnosis -- Closed Saturday (call 502-645-1500 to reschedule)
- Kentucky Driving School -- Defensive driving class postponed until, Saturday, Jan. 20
- Kentucky Gymnastics Academy -- All Saturday recreational classes cancelled; Team practice TBD
- St. Marks United Church of Christ clothes closet & soup kitchen in New Albany -- Closed Saturday
- Ten Pin Lanes -- Saturday youth league canceled for Jan. 13
- The Poop Squad, Inc. -- Service postponed Saturday
- Victory Baptist Church in French Lick -- Church active shooter training canceled Saturday, rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20
- Woodford Reserve Distillery Visitor Center -- Delayed opening of 11 a.m. on Saturday
- American National University - Closed Saturday
- Manhattan on Broadway Event Venue -- Closed through Sunday
Indiana
- Teen Scholarship Breakfast at Jeffersonville High School - Canceled Saturday morning and rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.