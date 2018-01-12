SNOW FOX: Church and Business closings & delays - Sunday, Jan. 1 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SNOW FOX: Church and Business closings & delays - Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With some winter weather in Louisville and southern Indiana, some businesses, pre-schools and day cares are on a delay or are opting to close.  Here is the alphabetical list we have for Sunday, January 14, 2018. 

CHURCHES:

Kentucky 

Eastern Parkway Baptist Church -- All services canceled 

Green Castle Baptist Church -- Sunday school classes canceled; 11 a.m. worship service only

Louisville Baptist Deaf -- All services canceled

Ormsby Heights Baptist Church -- Morning worship service only on Sunday

Peace Chapel General Baptist -- Sunday services canceled

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church -- Sunday services canceled 

Pleasant Valley Christian Church -- No services on Sunday

Rockford Lane Baptist Church -- Sunday services canceled 

St. Rita Parish -- Religious Education Sunday program closed Sunday

Summit United Methodist Church -- Closed Sunday

Westport Road Christian Church -- Sunday services canceled 

Indiana 

Brushy Fork Baptist Church -- Services canceled Sunday 

Bunker Hill Christian Church -- All Sunday services canceled 

DAY CARES AND PRE-SCHOOLS: 

Kentucky

Indiana 

BUSINESSES


Kentucky 

Indiana 

