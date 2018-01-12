Wintry mix prompts numerous closures in Kentuckiana; hazardous road conditions expected

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.More >>
It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.More >>
Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.More >>
Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.More >>
Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."More >>
Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."More >>
Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.More >>
Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.More >>
In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, “We’re not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive.”More >>
In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, “We’re not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive.”More >>
11-year-old Jack Rose was killed, when a tree fell on his tent at the Red River Gorge in November 2016.More >>
11-year-old Jack Rose was killed, when a tree fell on his tent at the Red River Gorge in November 2016.More >>
People between the ages of 19 and 64 must complete 80 hours per month of "community engagement" to keep their benefits.More >>
People between the ages of 19 and 64 must complete 80 hours per month of "community engagement" to keep their benefits.More >>