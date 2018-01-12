Quit smoking in the New Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins Norton Healthcare experts to learn about the benefits of quitting smoking.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and its community partners are offering free 'stop smoking' classes using the American Lung Association's Freedom From Smoking (FFS) program.
The 8-session program includes weekly support group meetings combined with the use of nicotine replacement products such as patches and gum. Participants receive free supplies of nicotine replacement products. Advance registration for Freedom From Smoking classes is required. Register by calling (502)574 - STOP(7867) or email StopSmoking@louisvilleky.gov.
Below is a list of upcoming classes:
January 9 - February 27
Baptist Health Floyd
1850 State St., New Albany IN
Tuesdays, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
January 10 - February 21
Norton Prevention & Wellness (facilitated in Spanish)
3999 Dutchmans Ln., Suite, 3C
Wednesdays, 9:30 -11:00 a.m.
January 10 - February 21
Okolona Library (facilitated in Spanish)
7300 Jefferson Blvd.
Wednesdays, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.
January 15 - February 26
UAW Local 862 Union Hall - KTP
2702 Chamberlain Ln.
Mondays, 4:00 - 5:30 p.m.
January 16 - February 27
UAW Local 862 Union Hall - LAP
3000 Fern Valley Rd.
Tuesdays, 4:00 - 5:30 p.m.
January 16 - February 27
Bullitt County Health Department
Bullitt County Health Department Annex
Tuesdays, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
January 18 - March 8
Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness
400 East Gray St.
Thursdays, 12:15 - 2:00 p.m.
January 22 - March 5
Family Health Center East Broadway
834 East Broadway, 2nd Floor
Mondays, 12:00 - 1:30 p.m.
January 24 - March 7
Family Health Center Portland
2215 Portland Avenue, 4th Floor
Wednesdays, 12:00 - 1:30 p.m.
January 30 - March 13
Norton Women & Children's Hospital
4123 Dutchmans Lane, Plaza III - Marshall Women Center Classroom 1B
Tuesdays, 2:00 - 3:30 p.m.
