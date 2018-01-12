Quit smoking in the New Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins Norton Healthcare experts to learn about the benefits of quitting smoking.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and its community partners are offering free 'stop smoking' classes using the American Lung Association's Freedom From Smoking (FFS) program.

The 8-session program includes weekly support group meetings combined with the use of nicotine replacement products such as patches and gum. Participants receive free supplies of nicotine replacement products. Advance registration for Freedom From Smoking classes is required. Register by calling (502)574 - STOP(7867) or email StopSmoking@louisvilleky.gov.

Below is a list of upcoming classes:



January 9 - February 27

Baptist Health Floyd

1850 State St., New Albany IN

Tuesdays, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.



January 10 - February 21

Norton Prevention & Wellness (facilitated in Spanish)

3999 Dutchmans Ln., Suite, 3C

Wednesdays, 9:30 -11:00 a.m.

January 10 - February 21

Okolona Library (facilitated in Spanish)

7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Wednesdays, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

January 15 - February 26

UAW Local 862 Union Hall - KTP

2702 Chamberlain Ln.

Mondays, 4:00 - 5:30 p.m.

January 16 - February 27

UAW Local 862 Union Hall - LAP

3000 Fern Valley Rd.

Tuesdays, 4:00 - 5:30 p.m.

January 16 - February 27

Bullitt County Health Department

Bullitt County Health Department Annex

Tuesdays, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

January 18 - March 8

Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness

400 East Gray St.

Thursdays, 12:15 - 2:00 p.m.

January 22 - March 5

Family Health Center East Broadway

834 East Broadway, 2nd Floor

Mondays, 12:00 - 1:30 p.m.

January 24 - March 7

Family Health Center Portland

2215 Portland Avenue, 4th Floor

Wednesdays, 12:00 - 1:30 p.m.

January 30 - March 13

Norton Women & Children's Hospital

4123 Dutchmans Lane, Plaza III - Marshall Women Center Classroom 1B

Tuesdays, 2:00 - 3:30 p.m.

