LMPD arrests pair found passed out in car on Eastern Parkway wit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD arrests pair found passed out in car on Eastern Parkway with 2 children in back seat

Posted: Updated:
William Mitchell and Kayla Peyton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) William Mitchell and Kayla Peyton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been arrested after police say they were found unconscious in a truck, overdosed on heroin, with two small children in the back seat.

According to arrest reports the incident took place on Thursday, just after 7 p.m., in the 400 block of Eastern Parkway, near the interchange with I-65.

Louisville Metro Police say the Louisville Fire Department contacted them about two individuals who were found unconscious inside a vehicle. When officers arrived, they allegedly found 27-year-old Kayla Peyton and 39-year-old William Mitchell, unresponsive. Police say they had overdosed on heroin.

The two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken." Drug paraphernalia was in the truck within their reach, police say, as was various narcotics.

Police say officials had to administer Narcan to Peyton and Mitchell as a "life-saving measure" to wake them up.

When they were awakened they were arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, because police say the children were left in the back seat with no adult supervision while Peyton and Mitchell were unconscious.

Police say Peyton is the children's mother, and Mitchell is her boyfriend. 

They're both being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

