LMPD arrests pair found passed out in car on Eastern Parkway with 2 children in back seat

Police say he fled the Bluegrass State for The Big Easy. Now, he's in jail.More >>
Police say he fled the Bluegrass State for The Big Easy. Now, he's in jail.More >>
It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.More >>
It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.More >>
Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."More >>
Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."More >>
Police say he had is own explanation for the injury -- but it didn't match up with the autopsy conclusions.More >>
Police say he had is own explanation for the injury -- but it didn't match up with the autopsy conclusions.More >>
Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.More >>
Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.More >>
The Free2Hope center on Barrett Avenue offers basic food and shelter needs and other resources designed to help victims break free.More >>
The Free2Hope center on Barrett Avenue offers basic food and shelter needs and other resources designed to help victims break free.More >>
Police say he refused to submit to a blood test, arguing that it was against his religion.More >>
Police say he refused to submit to a blood test, arguing that it was against his religion.More >>
A son of rocker John Mellencamp has been ordered to serve about six months of probation and perform 25 hours of community service after pleading guilty to public intoxication following his July arrest in Indiana.More >>
A son of rocker John Mellencamp has been ordered to serve about six months of probation and perform 25 hours of community service after pleading guilty to public intoxication following his July arrest in Indiana.More >>