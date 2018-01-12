Kentucky becomes first state to receive approval for Medicaid work requirement

Several inches of snow fell throughout Louisville on Friday, and Metro Public Works crews were out treating the roads through it all.

Several inches of snow fell throughout Louisville on Friday, and Metro Public Works crews were out treating the roads through it all.

Kentucky and Indiana road crews working around the clock to manage snow and ice

Kentucky and Indiana road crews working around the clock to manage snow and ice

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

The additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

The additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found shot and killed Thursday afternoon in an east Louisville home.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found shot and killed Thursday afternoon in an east Louisville home.

Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."

Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."

LMPD arrests pair found passed out in car on Eastern Parkway with 2 children in back seat

LMPD arrests pair found passed out in car on Eastern Parkway with 2 children in back seat

Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.

Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB/AP) -- Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage.

The Trump administration gave the approval for the Commonwealth’s Section 1115 Medicaid waiver (known as Kentucky HEALTH -- Helping to Engage and Achieve Long Term Health) on Friday.

The waiver essentially requires some able-bodied Medicaid recipients to either work, get job training or perform other public service to receive benefits.

People between the ages of 19 and 64 must complete 80 hours per month of "community engagement" to keep their benefits. That includes getting a job, going to school, taking a job training course and community service.

Bevin has said previously that the goal is to transition some people from Medicaid to private insurance, saving the state money.

He says the plan will save state taxpayers more than $300 million over the next five years. He also estimates about 95,000 people will lose their Medicaid coverage either by not complying with the work and community engagement requirements or by losing their eligibility because they make too much money.

Bevin says to not include an expectation for able-bodied people receiving Medicaid to work is a form of "soft bigotry."

Bevin promised the waiver will not affect the "infirmed" for whom the program was designed. He says it does not apply to anyone receiving Medicare or the traditional Medicaid recipient.

He called the waiver the state's way "of giving people dignity."

During a 1:30 news conference in Frankfort on Friday, Bevin called the plan "transformational," and said most human beings don't like to be wards of someone else. He called the HELP program a model for the nation.

Health & Family Services Secretary Vickie Yates Glisson says the Kentucky HEALTH program will start in July, and that it is not a "one size fits all" solution.

“Kentucky HEALTH is a comprehensive, transformative plan empowering individuals to improve their health and well-being while ensuring Medicaid’s long term financial sustainability,” Glisson said. "Kentucky HEALTH also provides the opportunity for multiple cabinets within state government to coordinate and strengthen efforts to improve the quality of life for Kentuckians.”

Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner says the program will help citizens find a faster path to better health, but Rep. John Yarmuth (D-03) called it irresponsible.

Bevin pushed back, asking "how is it irresponsible?"

[CLICK HERE FOR MORE REACTIONS FROM LOCAL LEADERS]

One-third of Kentuckians are on Medicaid.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.