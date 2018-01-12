Cashier accused of stealing $14K from Vine Grove food mart and fleeing to New Orleans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Brandenburg man is back in Hardin County a-year-and-a-half after he stole more than $14,000 from from a food mart in Vine Grove and fled to New Orleans.

According to an arrest warrant, 57-year-old Richard Walker was working as a cashier for the Vine Grove Food Mart, located at 420 Highland Avenue in Vine Grove, on July 24, 2016, when he took $14,070 from a desk drawer, as well as credit card receipts, gas receipts and daily paperwork.

Police say his actions were clearly captured on surveillance video.

According to the warrant, Walker then walked out the back door and drove eastbound, toward Radcliff, in a dark-colored sedan.

A warrant was issued days later. At the time of the warrant, police say they had determined that Walker had fled the state for New Orleans.

The warrant was served on Walker by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, roughly a-year-and-a-half later.

He is charged with theft by unlawful taking of an amount in excess of $10,000. He's currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

