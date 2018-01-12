Original 'Mickey Mouse Club' Mouseketeer dead at 74 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Original 'Mickey Mouse Club' Mouseketeer dead at 74

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WDRB) -- Doreen Tracey, one of the original Mouseketeers on “Mickey Mouse Club,” died from pneumonia in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Jan. 10 after battling cancer for two years. She was 74.

Tracey appeared on the Disney series when it aired for four years (1955-1959) on ABC. She auditioned for “Mickey Mouse Club” at age 12. While being a Mouseketeer, Tracey appeared in the Disney film “Westward Ho the Wagons!” She had a role in the “Mickey Mouse Club” serial titled “Annette.” She also toured in Australia with the Mouseketeers.

Tracey remained close with the other Mouseketeers. She co-starred with them in multiple “Mickey Mouse Club” reunion shows at Disneyland and at Disney conventions. She last celebrated the show’s 60th Anniversary in 2015.

After the Disney show ended, Tracey had guest starring roles on multiple episodic television shows and toured American military bases in Thailand and South Vietnam with an original act. She then transitioned to working as a publicist for musician and composer Frank Zappa, and she had a multi-decade administration career at Warner Bros.

Born in London, England, Tracey didn’t move to the United States until she was 4 years old after her father opened a dance studio in Hollywood. Tracey learned to sing and dance in the studio.

Tracey is survived by her son and two grandchildren.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.