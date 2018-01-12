Software glitch results in damage to East End tunnel fire safety system

Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.More >>
Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found shot and killed Thursday afternoon in an east Louisville home.More >>
It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.More >>
Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.More >>
The additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.More >>
Several inches of snow fell throughout Louisville on Friday, and Metro Public Works crews were out treating the roads through it all.More >>
By closing the tunnel to shipments of potentially harmful chemicals and other substances, those vehicles would be forced to cross the Ohio River on the Interstate 65 bridges downtown or via the I-64 Sherman Minton Bridge.More >>
Kentucky state government has yet to formally approve the sale more than 2 ½ months after opening bids on three properties purchased as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project. But lawyers at the Finance and Administration Cabinet are expected to do a final review as early as next week.More >>
The move comes as Kentucky and Indiana acknowledge customer service difficulties during RiverLink’s first year, including long wait times, erroneous invoices and improper late fees.More >>
The Ohio River toll bridges appear to be on track to meet their revenue goals. But glitches, errors and customer service complaints have dogged the cashless toll network’s inaugural year.More >>
The November error comes a month after more than 5,000 drivers received invoices including late fees that weren't owed.More >>
The number of grievances climbed this fall. The 15 in Kentucky in October, for instance, were the most of any month since tolling began late last year, while the 11 in Indiana were the highest since June.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana still aim to forbid drivers with unpaid tolls from renewing their registrations, but an October deadline came and went.More >>
The October 26 audit, obtained by WDRB News through a public records request, provides an early accounting of how much money Kentucky and Indiana risk losing due to flaws in the cashless bridge toll network that began late last year.More >>
