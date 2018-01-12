Snow and ice sweep into Louisville and southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Snow and ice sweep into Louisville and southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mixture of ice and snow swept into Louisville and southern Indiana beginning Friday morning and continuing into the afternoon. By noon, individual blades of glass could be seen encased in ice. And not long after that, snow compounded the mix.

With several school districts taking the preemptive action of closing, including Jefferson County Public Schools, traffic on the roadways was much lighter than it typically would have been on a Friday, though drivers were cautioned to navigate the roadways with care.

Throughout the day, the WDRB weather team kept viewers abreast of how the weather patterns were evolving, even as WDRB News crews dispersed throughout the viewing area to bring you all the information on how the weather was affecting viewers.

Click on the videos attached to this story to see their reports, and see images from across the area in the slideshow above.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.