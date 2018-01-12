3 people found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 people found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.

The bodies of two women and one man were found in a home in the 6400 block of Venango Drive, a couple of blocks west of Pleasure Ridge Park High School, around 4:30 p.m., LMPD said.

There were two kids under the age of 5 inside at the time of the shooting. LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said they are OK and with relatives.

Lee Jones, a father of four who lives in the neighborhood, said he was shocked, insisting it's normally a quiet community.

"I moved out here from the west end to get my kids out the west end, and now something like this happens out here," Jones said.

Smiley said officers aren't sure of the relationship between the three victims, but it is being treated as a homicide investigation.

