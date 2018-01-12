3 people found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park

Several inches of snow fell throughout Louisville on Friday, and Metro Public Works crews were out treating the roads through it all.

Several inches of snow fell throughout Louisville on Friday, and Metro Public Works crews were out treating the roads through it all.

Kentucky and Indiana road crews working around the clock to manage snow and ice

Kentucky and Indiana road crews working around the clock to manage snow and ice

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

The additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

The additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found shot and killed Thursday afternoon in an east Louisville home.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found shot and killed Thursday afternoon in an east Louisville home.

Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."

Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."

LMPD arrests pair found passed out in car on Eastern Parkway with 2 children in back seat

LMPD arrests pair found passed out in car on Eastern Parkway with 2 children in back seat

Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.

Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.

The bodies of two women and one man were found in a home in the 6400 block of Venango Drive, a couple of blocks west of Pleasure Ridge Park High School, around 4:30 p.m., LMPD said.

There were two kids under the age of 5 inside at the time of the shooting. LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said they are OK and with relatives.

Lee Jones, a father of four who lives in the neighborhood, said he was shocked, insisting it's normally a quiet community.

"I moved out here from the west end to get my kids out the west end, and now something like this happens out here," Jones said.

Smiley said officers aren't sure of the relationship between the three victims, but it is being treated as a homicide investigation.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.