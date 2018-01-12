Louisville senior living facility celebrates oldest residents

The additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

The additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.

Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police arrested the suspect on Friday at Curtis Market on Duncan Street.

Louisville Metro Police arrested the suspect on Friday at Curtis Market on Duncan Street.

Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points points and created offense for his teammates, too, in a 94-86 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points points and created offense for his teammates, too, in a 94-86 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points, but his passing as much as his points sparked the Louisville offense. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points, but his passing as much as his points sparked the Louisville offense. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

On Saturday Lamar Jackson made his first appearance in Louisville since announcing he was leaving for the NFL -- and more than 800 fans turned out in pursuit of an autograph.

On Saturday Lamar Jackson made his first appearance in Louisville since announcing he was leaving for the NFL -- and more than 800 fans turned out in pursuit of an autograph.

Lamar Jackson signed hundreds of autographs Saturday during his first appearance since announcing he was leaving Louisville for the NFL.

Lamar Jackson signed hundreds of autographs Saturday during his first appearance since announcing he was leaving Louisville for the NFL.

The car took about a year to rebuild.

The car took about a year to rebuild.

According to police, after they hit the employee, the two then hit a parked vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot, causing damage to that vehicle.

According to police, after they hit the employee, the two then hit a parked vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot, causing damage to that vehicle.

Police say Louisville teens hit restaurant server with vehicle after not paying for meal

Police say Louisville teens hit restaurant server with vehicle after not paying for meal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local assisted living facility has not one, but two of Louisville's oldest residents.

However, take it from Thelma Kessinger and Catherine Keys: it's never too early or too late this new year to start living a healthy and happy life.

Catherine Keys is no speedster. "I just walk a lot," Keys said.

At her age, she's never been about the finish line. "One hundred three. That's hard to say."

See, her forte is distance. Woodrow Wilson was president, when Keys was born. Tupperware and television weren't even a thought, and if you had four wheels, you were doing alright.

"We didn't drive a car. We had a buggy. It was a long time ago."

Times were simpler back then for the wife and mother of three, and there are signs of that around her room at Parr's at Springhurst. "I've enjoyed life."

If you think 103 years is a long time, Thelma Kessinger, down the hall has her beat by a whole two years.

"She was just always happy with whatever God put in front of her," says Carrie Stein, Kessinger's great niece.

Stein said her great aunt represents family. "It was always fun to go to her house. We were just talking. She always had this candy dish with those little strawberry candies."

Keys is also getting up there. "I've been so fortunate to have her all these years. I'm 70 years old. That's not likely that people have their mother that's 103," says Susan Grant, Keys' daughter.

Time is no longer on her side.

"Look at the good and love that and I think that's definitely something I got from her. Have spunk and enjoy life and be kind. She's always been very kind to people," Stein said.

That's why, take it from them: don't move too fast. "Like a fever for life, live every moment of it 'til it's over and cherish those moments."

Note: Thelma Kessinger passed away Friday after WDRB News filmed this story.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.