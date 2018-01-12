Victim identified in Thursday's fatal shooting in east Louisvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim identified in Thursday's fatal shooting in east Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found shot and killed Thursday afternoon in an east Louisville home.

Mollie "Michaela" White, 23, was pronounced dead inside a home in the 10000 block of Symington Circle. She died of a gunshot wound.

 A man, also in his 20s, was found with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital and is expected to be OK. LMPD said Thursday that officers don't believe the two victims shot each other, and they are searching for suspects.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in the shooting, you're asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.

