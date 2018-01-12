LACETT | Louisville City to open title defense at home in 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – We now know when and where Louisville City will begin defense of its 2017 USL Cup.

On Friday, the league announced its schedule for opening weekend of the 2018 season. Louisville will begin the year on Saturday, March 17, at Louisville Slugger Field. They will play Nashville SC, one of four new additions to the 16-team USL Eastern Conference.

While the league did not release a full schedule, we did learn the date of Louisville’s first showdown with rival FC Cincinnati. The boys in purple will play at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 7.

Also announced Friday were alignments for the USL Eastern and Western Conferences. The West will field 17 teams, including two expansion teams and Saint Louis, who left the Eastern conference after this past year.

The league also announced Orlando City B “elected not to participate” in the upcoming year.

The full schedule for the 2018 season is expected to be released next week

