Kentucky and Indiana road crews working around the clock to manage snow and ice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several inches of snow fell throughout Louisville on Friday, and Metro Public Works crews were out treating the roads through it all.

Crews are working 12-hour shifts until roads are clear, and new drivers hit the streets at around 7 p.m. Public Works Spokesperson Harold Adams said, so far, crews haven't needed to use the plow on of the trucks.

But they've been laying down a lot of salt. Workers had to refill the trucks at the maintenance building of Meriwhether Avenue. The city clears the most-traveled roads, but they don't salt every neighborhood side street, something Adams said would be cost prohibitive for Louisville.

He said the storm could have been a lot worse, and the department prepared for a more intense weather.

"Fortunately, we didn't have near as much ice as we anticipated, so there's a good chance this will be a salting-only event," Adam said. "We won't have to drop the plows."

In southern Indiana, INDOT made regular passes to plow the state highways, but neighborhood streets were covered in snow. Downed trees were also a concern where the weather got particularly dangerous. Thousands of customers in Washington and Jackson Counties were without power for several hours Friday evening. 

When it comes to treating the interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews need around an inch of snow and slush to accumulate in order to start the plows. They have to to prioritize the roads, so they start with the most-traveled state roads and then move their way down. They intend to hit everything, but it will take them some time.

KYTC officials continue to remind drivers that if you're behind a truck and salt is kicking up on your car, you're too close.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

