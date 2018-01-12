Kentucky and Indiana road crews working around the clock to manage snow and ice

Several inches of snow fell throughout Louisville on Friday, and Metro Public Works crews were out treating the roads through it all.

Several inches of snow fell throughout Louisville on Friday, and Metro Public Works crews were out treating the roads through it all.

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

The additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

The additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found shot and killed Thursday afternoon in an east Louisville home.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found shot and killed Thursday afternoon in an east Louisville home.

Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."

Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."

Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.

Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several inches of snow fell throughout Louisville on Friday, and Metro Public Works crews were out treating the roads through it all.

Crews are working 12-hour shifts until roads are clear, and new drivers hit the streets at around 7 p.m. Public Works Spokesperson Harold Adams said, so far, crews haven't needed to use the plow on of the trucks.

But they've been laying down a lot of salt. Workers had to refill the trucks at the maintenance building of Meriwhether Avenue. The city clears the most-traveled roads, but they don't salt every neighborhood side street, something Adams said would be cost prohibitive for Louisville.

He said the storm could have been a lot worse, and the department prepared for a more intense weather.

"Fortunately, we didn't have near as much ice as we anticipated, so there's a good chance this will be a salting-only event," Adam said. "We won't have to drop the plows."

In southern Indiana, INDOT made regular passes to plow the state highways, but neighborhood streets were covered in snow. Downed trees were also a concern where the weather got particularly dangerous. Thousands of customers in Washington and Jackson Counties were without power for several hours Friday evening.

When it comes to treating the interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews need around an inch of snow and slush to accumulate in order to start the plows. They have to to prioritize the roads, so they start with the most-traveled state roads and then move their way down. They intend to hit everything, but it will take them some time.

KYTC officials continue to remind drivers that if you're behind a truck and salt is kicking up on your car, you're too close.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.