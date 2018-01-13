Video-gamer, 28, kills mom in California after blaming her for b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Video-gamer, 28, kills mom in California after blaming her for broken headset, police say

Posted: Updated:
Matthew Nicholson (Image Courtesy: Fox News) Matthew Nicholson (Image Courtesy: Fox News)

(FOX NEWS) -- A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Northern California on suspicion of fatally shooting his mother, whom authorities said he blamed for breaking his video-game headset.   

Matthew Nicholson of Ceres – a town about 96 miles east of San Francisco – was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of murder, the Modesto Bee reported

Police responded to a call just before 10 p.m. that a woman had been allegedly shot inside a home.

Officers found Nicholson’s 68-year-old mother, Lydia Nicholson, inside with a head wound. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

According to a police report, Lydia Nicholson went to check on her son in his bedroom after he became upset while playing video games and began shouting.

Police say Nicholson argued with his mother, broke his video game headset, then blamed her.

He then allegedly grabbed a gun, fired two shots into a wall, then shot his mother before his 81-year-old father wrestled away the weapon.

Nicholson drove off to a relative’s home but was stopped in the town of Riverbank, just north of Ceres.

Nicholson was being held in Stanislaus County Jail with no bond. It was unclear whether he has an attorney.

