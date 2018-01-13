Louisville entrepreneur shares tips on achieving goals in new year

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."

LMPD arrests pair found passed out in car on Eastern Parkway with 2 children in back seat

Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points points and created offense for his teammates, too, in a 94-86 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points, but his passing as much as his points sparked the Louisville offense. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

On Saturday Lamar Jackson made his first appearance in Louisville since announcing he was leaving for the NFL -- and more than 800 fans turned out in pursuit of an autograph.

Lamar Jackson signed hundreds of autographs Saturday during his first appearance since announcing he was leaving Louisville for the NFL.

Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Katie Ryser knows a little something about setting goals in the new year.

In 2015, she was moving to a new city, looking to start a business, and wanting to achieve big things in the new year. These were huge goals that would have intimidated most people.

"Nah, not me. I didn't really think I could do it, then over time I realized it really was a dream for me," she said.

But by setting short term, realistic goals she achieved big things. She opened two fitness studios in a year and a half.

"Every sort of hurdle or stumbling block is an opportunity, right?" said Ryser.

First came CycleBar, an indoor spinning studio in Shelbyville Road Plaza. She'd never owned a business, but was moving to Louisville from New York City and thought the Derby City could use a dedicated spinning studio.

"I literally Googled luxury spin franchise and CycleBar popped up. I had never heard of it," she said.

Just weeks after successfully spreading her entrepreneurial wings, her husband pitched her the idea of opening a Club Pilates franchise.

"He said Pilates is next and I said, 'who's going to run that?' And he said, 'you are'."

Eighteen months later, both places are creating quite the buzz. "It's just kind of like hang on and enjoy the ride," said Ryser.

Ryser has a lot on her plate these days juggling work and home life and making it work. Just a few years ago, Ryser says this wouldn't be possible. "My life wasn't a mess on the outside. I was a bit of a mess on the inside," she said.

She's a recovering alcoholic, with seven and a half years of sobriety. "When I was still drinking, I used to do running races and triathlons to prove to myself that I wasn't an alcoholic," said Ryser.

When her drinking got out of control, Ryser headed to recovery. She credits her sobriety with helping her achieve her goals today.

"I couldn't get there because either actually drinking got in the way or self sabotage got in the way," she said. "None of that happens today. I set a goal. I blast through it. I set another goal, I just keep blasting through it."

With two kids and two businesses keeping her busy, Ryser is looking forward to adding even more in 2018. Another Club Pilates and CycleBar are scheduled to open in the spring. At one time that might have overwhelmed her, but now she's ready to tackle it.

"Two-thousand eighteen is going to be a great year," said Ryser.

