Suspect in triple Louisville homicide arrested in Florida, victims identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a suspect in a triple homicide that happened in PRP has been arrested in Florida.

LMPD says 46-year-old Christopher Olivo was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime Task Force around 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say Olivo was apprehended when the vehicle he was driving was pulled over. According to officials, when Olivo was arrested, he was wearing a ballistic vest. Investigators say an AK47 assault rifle was found on the passenger seat of his vehicle.

He's charged with three counts of murder. He faces an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Police say the bodies of two women, Catherine Miles, 24, and Geneva Miles, 39, and one man, 27-year-old Mike Miles, were found in a home in the 6400 block of Venango Drive, a couple of blocks west of Pleasure Ridge Park High School, on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say two juveniles were located inside the home unharmed.

According to police, Olivo fled the scene with his 2-year-old daughter. Officials say his daughter's mother was one of the female victims. The girl was safely located and is currently with relatives, police say.

Elizabeth Chiavetta, a cousin of Mike and Geneva in Florida, said Olivo was in a long-term relationship with Geneva and they had a daughter together.

Chiavetta said they moved up to Louisville at the end of the summer to work and were living with Geneva's brother Mike and his wife Catherine.

Chiavetta said Olivo was acting very angry toward Geneva and the shooting happened after Mike tried to talk to him about the concerns.

“He said okay well let’s have a talk and lay down, you know, this is not acceptable behavior and if he is gonna continue that then he needs to go and that’s what they were doing that night,” Chiavetta said.

Seth Keller, a friend of Mike and Catherine, said everyone is devastated by the loss.

“They were extremely nice people. You just don't expect this to happen to somebody like that. It's really sad,” Keller said.

Members of LMPD's Homicide Unit are currently traveling to Florida.

Olivo is currently in custody at the Pinellas County Jail.

Further details about Olivo's capture are expected to be released during a news conference that's scheduled to take place on Monday.

