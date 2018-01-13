CRAWFORD | For Louisville's Padgett, a splash of pleasure amid the pressure

Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points points and created offense for his teammates, too, in a 94-86 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.More >>
David Padgett said he enjoyed his first big road win as Louisville interim coach because he enjoyed seeing the players' reactions -- but not for long.More >>
With the Louisville women's basketball team riding the nation's longest winning streak at 19 games coming off a 33-point win over the nation's No. 2-ranked teams, coaches and players hope crowds in the KFC Yum! Center will pick up.More >>
The University of Louisville basketball turned in a complete game, and it was complete domination of the nation's No. 2 team, a 100-67 victory over Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Louisville got its first big win of the season, upsetting No. 23 Florida State and ending the Seminoles 28-game home-court winning streak.More >>
The No. 3-ranked University of Louisville women's basketball team sprinted to an early 20-point lead then cruised past Virginia Tech in an ACC warm-up for Thursday's big visit from No. 2 ranked Notre Dame.More >>
Eric Crawford shares a short video appreciation of Lamar Jackson on the day he declared for the NFL Draft.More >>
It wasn't pretty, Louisville coach Jeff Walz said, but his No. 3-ranked Cardinals beat No. 17 Duke 66-60 Thursday night to improve to 17-0, and break a school record for consecutive wins.More >>
