Seymour Police asking for help in locating man wanted in multiple criminal investigations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Seymour, Indiana, are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with multiple criminal investigations.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Seymour Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 28-year-old Jathon Phillips, who has an active warrant for his arrest through Jackson County.

In addition to that active warrant, police say Phillips is also wanted for questioning on his involvement in multiple additional criminal investigations.

If you have any information or know where Phillips might be, contact Seymour Police at 812-522-1234.

