Indiana HS graduation rate fell to 87.2 percent in 2017 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana HS graduation rate fell to 87.2 percent in 2017

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana's high school graduation rate fell last year to 87.2 percent.

The rate released Friday by the Indiana Department of Education compared with a graduation rate of 89.1 percent in 2016.

The state also reported that 80.1 percent of students graduated last year without a waiver from certain statewide exams, down from 82.4 percent in 2016.

State schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick issued a statement saying, "We recognize there is still work to be done, and will continue to partner with local districts to ensure every student graduates prepared for life beyond high school."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.