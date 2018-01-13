BOZICH | Lamar Jackson love warms cold Louisville crowd

On Saturday Lamar Jackson made his first appearance in Louisville since announcing he was leaving for the NFL -- and more than 800 fans turned out in pursuit of an autograph.More >>
No player from Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana or Western Kentucky made the Wooden Award list of 25 mid-season finalists. Can a local player make a late-season push for the award?More >>
A spokesman for the University of Louisville confirmed on Wednesday that basketball player Brian Bowen is not enrolled at U of L for the spring semester.More >>
John Calipari told his team it had to toughen up -- and the Wildcats responded by "holding" on to beat Texas A&M, 74-73, Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.More >>
Critics teed off on Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett after his team lost to Kentucky and Clemson. Perhaps they should look at how six Hall of Famers fared last week.More >>
Six of the top 10 teams in last week's AP college basketball Top 25 lost last week. That will lead to a major shakeup in the poll when it a new one is released Monday afternoon.More >>
Losses to Purdue, Seton Hall and Clemson (on Saturday) have established a pattern: Louisville makes too many turnovers against quality opponents.More >>
Louisville opened the road portion of its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at Clemson Saturday.More >>
