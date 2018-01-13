LACETT | Knights stunned by Wisconsin-Parkside, suffer 1st loss - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Knights stunned by Wisconsin-Parkside, suffer 1st loss

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Undefeated no more.

The Bellarmine men’s basketball team suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, losing on the road to Wisconsin-Parkside 80-68. The defeat was Bellarmine’s first in 15 games this season.

Despite their 4-10 record, the Rangers played with confidence leading by as many 13 in the first half. Bellarmine eventually took its first and only lead of the game with 8:22 left in the second half but would never reclaim it again after giving up five straight points to the Rangers.  

Adam Eberhard led Bellarmine with 24 in defeat.

The 2nd ranked Knights are now 14-1 this year. They are 5 and 1 in GLVC play.

Bellarmine returns to action Monday with a home game against Southern Indiana. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.