LACETT | Knights stunned by Wisconsin-Parkside, suffer 1st loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Undefeated no more.

The Bellarmine men’s basketball team suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, losing on the road to Wisconsin-Parkside 80-68. The defeat was Bellarmine’s first in 15 games this season.

Despite their 4-10 record, the Rangers played with confidence leading by as many 13 in the first half. Bellarmine eventually took its first and only lead of the game with 8:22 left in the second half but would never reclaim it again after giving up five straight points to the Rangers.

Adam Eberhard led Bellarmine with 24 in defeat.

The 2nd ranked Knights are now 14-1 this year. They are 5 and 1 in GLVC play.

Bellarmine returns to action Monday with a home game against Southern Indiana.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.