RAW VIDEO | Louisville's Bobby Petrino reflects on the season while looking ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L head football coach Bobby Petrino spoke to the media on Saturday for the first time since Lamar Jackson announced he would be entering the NFL draft.

Petrino was joined by quarterback Juwan Pass while reflecting on the season. Both said while they are sad to see Jackson leave the team, they're confident they will be fine with Pass running the offense in his place. 

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above. 

