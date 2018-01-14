Louisville Metro Police say suspect bit business owner during ro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Police say suspect bit business owner during robbery

Christopher Harrington (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Christopher Harrington (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lebanon, Kentucky man is accused of biting a business owner during a robbery.

Louisville Metro Police arrested 37-year-old Christopher Harrington on Friday at Curtis Market on Duncan Street.

According to a police report, officers responded to the market on a reported robbery.

Police say when officers arrived, Harrington was being held by a victim and witnesses. According to officials, it was discovered that Harrington had stolen a cell phone from a victim.

Authorities say the victim's boss tried "to intervene and retrieve the phone."

According to police records, Harrington bit the business owner, who "sustained multiple injuries."

Investigators say Harrington is also facing charges of wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend last September.

Harrington is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond. 

