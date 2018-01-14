Deadly earthquake shakes southern Peru - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Deadly earthquake shakes southern Peru

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) -- Two people were killed when a 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Peru on Sunday, according to a regional governor.

One of the two victims was a 55-year-old man crushed by a rock in Yauca, tweeted Yamila Osorio, governor of the Arequipa region in southern Peru. The other victim died in the same region, Hernando Tavera, president of the Geophysics Institute of Peru, told TV Peru, without providing further details.

At least 65 people have been injured in the cities of Arequipa, Ica and Ayacucho, also in southern Peru, the National Civil Defense Institute reported.

The earthquake was centered near the coast of Peru, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south-southwest of Acari, according to the US Geological Survey.

    The quake produced no tsunami threat, the USGS said.

    Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

