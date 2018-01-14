Police investigating double shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating double shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor tells WDRB the shooting happened on Sutcliffe Avenue near Garland Avenue. A call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Louisville Metro Police say when Second Division officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman and a juvenile male with gunshot wounds.

Officials say both victims were taken to University Hospital. 

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

