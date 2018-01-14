Butchertown doughnut shop celebrates first anniversary - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Butchertown doughnut shop celebrates first anniversary

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hi-Five Doughnuts is celebrating one year at its Butchertown storefront.

It's been an exciting year for the East Main Street shop. The business has been visited by the Travel Channel and also created a food challenge, The Doughemoth.

Owners and operators Annie Harlow and Leslie Wilson started slinging doughnuts back in 2013 with two tables and a tent, before taking their show on the road with their food truck, Shelby.

They serve up all sorts of tasty treats, including their several signature flavors like a Kentucky fried buttermilk chicken doughnut, the bourbon caramel with bacon doughnut, and this month's special, a pork belly doughnut with onion jam.

To celebrate their first birthday, Hi-Five Doughnuts is giving away free doughnuts! Visitors who stop by the shop on Sunday can score a free mini doughnut with their purchase.

Hi-Five Doughnuts is located at 1011 East Main Street in Butchertown.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.