Police say Louisville teens hit restaurant server with vehicle after not paying for meal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville teens were arrested by St. Matthews Police after authorities say the pair hit a restaurant employee with their car after not paying for their meal.

Nineteen-year-olds Carlee Ballard and Corey Cooper were arrested on Friday at Cooper's home in the 5500 block of Hames Trace, near South Hurstbourne Parkway, according to arrest reports.

Police say Ballard and Cooper walked out of the Outback Steakhouse, located at 4621 Shelbyville Road, on Jan. 11 without paying for their meal.

Officials say when the pair were approached by restaurant servers in the parking lot of the business, they "utilized their vehicle as a weapon, striking one of the servers and causing injury." Police reports say Ballard was driving the car and Cooper was a passenger.

According to police, after they hit the employee, the two then hit a parked vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot, causing damage to that vehicle.

The pair then drove from the scene, officials say.

When police found Cooper and Ballard the following day, officials say they found two baggies containing a substance believed to be marijuana, a set of scales and a glass pipe.

Investigators say when Cooper was asked about his identification, he stated he was not a U.S. citizen and had not been naturalized.

Police say Ballard admitted to hitting the server. According to police, she said, "I'm surprised they didn't find us last night," in front of an officer.

Cooper and Ballard are both charged with robbery, assault, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident. Cooper faces additional charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ballard is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond. Cooper is in custody at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond.

