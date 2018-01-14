Man killed in southern Indiana house fire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man killed in southern Indiana house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after an early morning house fire in southern Indiana. 

Crews responded to the scene on East State Road 250 in Canaan, Indiana, just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames. 67-year-old Gary Cook, who lived in the home, died as a result. 

Police said cold temperatures hampered efforts to put the fire out by freezing water and their equipment. 

Members from the Canaan, Moorefield, Jeff-Craig, Bear Branch and East Enterprise fire departments fought the house fire.

The Jefferson County Red Cross also assisted crews on scene, according to the sheriff's department. 

