Indiana fisherman dies after being recovered from icy pond - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana fisherman dies after being recovered from icy pond

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering a man from an icy pond. 

It happened at a private pond on Hackers Creek Road in Martinsville, Indiana, DNR officials said. 

The property owner called 911 after noticing footprints leading to a hole in the ice where there was fishing equipment, but no fisherman or returning footprints. 

The Washington Township Fire Department dive team was first to respond to the scene, where they recovered a man from the water. He was transported to IU Health Morgan, then life lined to IU Methodist in critical condition. He was pronounced dead upon arrival. 

The man's identity has not yet been released. 

